PM Modi joins yoga session in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined a yoga session in Tashkent hosted by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan.

"Yoga has immense appeal in Uzbekistan. It is bringing people and cultures together and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

The ministry shared photographs of Modi interacting with participants and witnessing the yoga session.

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Modi is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This is his fourth visit to the country.

The prime minister arrived in Tashkent on Saturday and received a warm welcome from Mirziyoyev at the airport.

After his arrival, Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument along with the Uzbek president.

He also met members of the Indian community at a hotel in Tashkent, where he witnessed Kathak and Andijan Polka performances by the diaspora and a dance by Uzbek children to the Indian song "Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri".

Modi also watched a fusion performance of tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments, Doira and Chang.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The two leaders are expected to review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties.

Modi is on the first leg of a two-nation visit that will also take him to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 1 for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. (PTI)