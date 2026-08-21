PM Modi, Japan Defence Minister Koizumi discuss expanding defence partnership

NEW DELHI, Aug 20 : Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to further expand India-Japan defence and security cooperation, including greater opportunities for joint development and production of defence equipment.

Koizumi is on an official visit to India as the two countries seek to impart fresh momentum to their Special Strategic and Global Partnership amid evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

According to a Prime Minister's Office release, Modi recalled his "detailed discussions" with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July 2026. He also welcomed the "steady momentum" in defence cooperation between the two countries.

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The Prime Minister outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and emphasised the importance of closer defence and security ties in promoting "peace, stability and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Modi also highlighted the scope for Japanese companies to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly in co-development and co-production under the government's "Make in India" initiative.

During the meeting, Koizumi briefed Modi on the progress of bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed the Japanese government's continued commitment to deepening strategic and defence ties with India, the PMO said.

Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the India-Japan partnership, with the two sides seeking to expand collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology and industrial partnerships. Their growing engagement also reflects shared concerns over regional security and their interest in advancing a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The latest meeting is expected to provide further impetus to efforts to bring Indian and Japanese defence industries closer, particularly by encouraging greater participation of Japanese firms and Indian start-ups in defence innovation, technology development and manufacturing.

India and Japan have in recent years also strengthened cooperation in areas including maritime security and defence technology, as both sides seek to build greater resilience and enhance their strategic coordination in the wider Indo-Pacific region. (UNI)