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Home / Videos / PM Modi: India’s BRICS Presidency Focused on  Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation & Sustainability

PM Modi: India’s BRICS Presidency Focused on  Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation & Sustainability

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s BRICS presidency has focused on four key pillars—resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. Addressing the gathering, Modi said India had made these four pillars the foundation of its efforts during its BRICS...

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Daily Excelsior
12:21 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s BRICS presidency has focused on four key pillars—resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. Addressing the gathering, Modi said India had made these four pillars the foundation of its efforts during its BRICS presidency. He expressed satisfaction that with the cooperation and support of member countries, India had been able to translate a shared vision into what he described as a “win-win collaboration.”

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