PM Modi Inaugurates Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre In Mysuru

MYSURU, Aug 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka - at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama here.

He also offered prayers and floral tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, his wife 'Maa' Sharada Devi and disciple Swami Vivekananda.

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accompanied him.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda's historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India.