PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones For Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore In TN

Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across Tamil Nadu.

The initiatives included those in the road and rail transport and petroleum sectors.

The PM, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the developments projects at an event held at the IIT, Madras.

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The projects include those in National Highways worth around Rs 3,700 crore, initiatives in the Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port and V O Chidambaranar Port and Amrit railway stations. He also dedicated to the nation, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras.

SGBC is a pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution, across the human lifespan - from the foetal stage to old age.

The PM also released C-STROKE, a one-of-a-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.

PM Modi and CM Vijay together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train.

The new services are covered under Corridor four of Phase two of the Metro Rail project.

In the newly inaugurated stretch, there are a total of 11 elevated Metro Stations covering approximately 15 km. (Agencies)