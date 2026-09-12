PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Leaders Of UAE, Malaysia, Vietnam And Ethiopia

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with leaders from Malaysia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia, focusing on critical minerals, energy, and food security to shield trade and supply chains from rising global tensions.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

In talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi discussed with him the overall situation in West Asia and ways to take forward the India-UAE strategic partnership.

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"Discussed taking our strategic partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity," Modi said in a social media post.

"At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace," he added.

In their meeting, Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy and fintech.

Ibrahim conveyed to Modi Malaysia's concurrence to the establishment of an Indian consulate general's office in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

"Prime Minister Modi appreciated Malaysia's continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two leaders expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it said.

The meeting between Modi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung largely focused on bilateral trade and investment ties.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA said.

It said both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening their partnership.

"India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilisational heritage, mutual trust and understanding. Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and an important partner in India's broader engagement with Southeast Asia," the MEA said.

Modi's talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali too centred around ways to further expand two-way relations in areas of defence and trade.

"The two leaders held discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership. They reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership, and capacity building," the MEA said.

The meeting built on Modi's visit to Addis Ababa in December last year.

"The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora," the MEA noted. (Agencies)