NEW DELHI, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the revival of Kashmir's traditional 'Vagu' mat during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, describing the centuries-old craft as a unique and eco-friendly symbol of the Valley's cultural heritage.

Addressing listeners, the Prime Minister said the tradition of making the 'Vagu' mat dates back several generations. Crafted from reeds and paddy straw, the mat keeps homes cool during summer and warm in winter.

"The tradition of making Kashmir's traditional 'Vagu' mat dates back many years. This mat is both unique and eco-friendly. A major feature is that it provides coolness in the summer and warmth in the winter," Modi said.

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He observed that while the 'Vagu' mat was once a common feature in almost every Kashmiri household, its use had declined over the years. The Prime Minister lauded Srinagar-based artisan Ghulam Hussain and his daughter, Tanzila, for taking up the mission of reviving the traditional craft.

"While it used to be found in every Kashmiri household, its usage had declined over the last few years. Amidst that, Ghulam Hussain ji from Srinagar and his daughter, Tanzila ji, took a pledge to reviving the tradition of the 'Vagu' craft," he said.

Praising their dedication, Modi said that when talent is combined with determination, every challenge becomes easier to overcome. He described the ongoing efforts to revive the 'Vagu' mat as an inspiring example of preserving Kashmir's traditional craftsmanship and passing it on to future generations. (KNT)