PM Modi Has Started A New Era, He Has Lord Ram’s Blessings: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ayodhya temple, and said he has the blessings of Lord Ram.

Singh described the event in Ayodhya as a ”revolutionary work” and said those who witnessed this moment are fortunate.

The defence minister’s remarks came after he visited a Shiv temple here and offered prayers to mark the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

”This is a revolutionary work happening,” Singh told reporters. ”Everyone feels that a new era is beginning. As a result of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha, we all are feeling that after a long time, Maryada Purushottam Ram is returning again to Ayodhya.” ”This is a matter of great joy for all of us. We all are fortunate that we are getting the opportunity to witness the moment,” he added.

”Our prime minister has started a new era. And, he has the blessings of Lord Ram,” he said.

On top opposition leaders skipping the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Singh said, ”I do not have to react to any (political) party.” Addressing a gathering after the consecration of an idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple.

”Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

”Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple,” Modi said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who attended the Ayodhya event, said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country has to shun disputes.

”The prime minister alone did ‘taap’ (penance), and now, we all have to do that,” he said, addressing a gathering of thousands after the ceremony. (Agencies)