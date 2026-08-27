PM Modi Has Shifted Youth Mindset from Government Jobs to Entrepreneurship: Dr Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a significant shift in the mindset of India's youth, moving the focus from seeking government jobs to pursuing entrepreneurship, innovation and self-employment. Dr Jitendra Singh said...
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a significant shift in the mindset of India's youth, moving the focus from seeking government jobs to pursuing entrepreneurship, innovation and self-employment. Dr Jitendra Singh said the change was reflected in the country's rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem and the growing aspirations of young people. He said the government's focus is increasingly on creating job creators rather than job seekers.
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