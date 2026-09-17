PM Modi has given a new direction to country, says Nayab Saini in Punjab; attacks AAP govt

FEROZPUR, Sep 16 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to the country and accelerated the pace of development.

From decisive action against terrorism to development and public welfare, the Narendra Modi government has taken several important steps in the national interest, the chief minister said, addressing a public meeting organised at Goluka village here.

The prime minister has given a new direction to the country and accelerated the pace of development, he said.

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During his address, Saini launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, reiterating that the people of Punjab want development, employment, security for industries and solutions to their problems, not jokes.

"Jokes work in cinema halls, but among the people, the discussion is about work, development and solutions to public problems," Saini said.

Saini said that the problem of drugs remains serious in Punjab.

He said complaints have emerged of action being taken against those who raise their voice against drugs, whereas the AAP government should take strict action against those involved in selling drugs.

The chief minister said that Haryana has constituted a task force against drugs and strict action is being taken against drug peddlers. Properties worth crores of rupees belonging to drug traffickers have been seized. Marathons and awareness programmes are also being organised to keep youth away from drugs, he said.

Saini said that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan would begin across the country from Thursday.

To take forward the spirit of service and dedication of Prime Minister Modi among the people, everyone should light an 'Ashirwad ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17 and pray for the long life of the PM, he said.

In Ferozepur, Saini paid tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh and said that the land of Punjab has given numerous brave sons who fought for the country's independence. The sacrifice of great revolutionaries like Shaheed Udham Singh will always be remembered by the nation.

He said that even today, society and the nation need patriots who are dedicated to working for the national interest, society and humanity.

Saini also paid his respects to the parents of Shaheed Udham Singh.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Punjab after the next assembly polls and said that the people of the state need a government that focuses on providing development and employment opportunities with transparency.

Referring to Haryana, Saini said that more than two lakh government jobs have been provided in the state over the last nearly 12 years in a transparent manner.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, he said that big promises had been made regarding employment for youth in Punjab. The government should now tell how many youths have been provided employment, he said.

Saini said that Haryana's youth are bringing laurels to the country in sports and winning medals consistently.

Punjab has also produced a large number of talented sportspersons, he said.

Chief Minister Saini said that providing Punjab's youth with the right direction, employment opportunities and a drug-free environment is the need of the hour. (PTI)