PM Modi Hands Over 'Made In India' Patrol Vessel To Seychelles Coast Guard

VICTORIA (SEYCHELLES), Jun 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening the archipelago nation's maritime security capabilities.

Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie participated in the handover ceremony at the Coast Guard Base here during the prime minister's three-day official visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the vessel, PS LESPWAR, will strengthen Seychelles' maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

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The MEA said Modi also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which it said would further contribute to Seychelles' development and security.

"Together as partners. Stronger as one," the MEA said in a post on X, adding that the two countries continue to deepen their defence partnership under India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

India has been a longstanding partner in strengthening Seychelles' defence and maritime capabilities through the supply of patrol vessels, aircraft and training support. (Agencies)