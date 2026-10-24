PM Modi Hails ITBP Himveers For Valour And Sacrifices On Raising Day

New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the exceptional courage, determination and selfless service of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, popularly known as Himveers, as he extended greetings to the force on its Raising Day, paying tribute to their contribution to safeguarding the nation's security.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Modi said the ITBP personnel had distinguished themselves through their exceptional valour and had consistently risen to every challenge with remarkable determination. "Their selfless service and sacrifices are a source of immense inspiration to the nation," he said.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the India-China war, to strengthen security along the country's Himalayan frontier. One of India's Central Armed Police Forces, it is primarily responsible for guarding the India-China border, operating across some of the world's most challenging high-altitude terrains.

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The force's personnel serve in extreme climatic conditions, confronting sub-zero temperatures, treacherous mountain passes, difficult terrain and oxygen-deprived environments. Their specialised training enables them to undertake demanding patrols and maintain vigilance along the sensitive frontier, often in remote locations where access and logistical support remain challenging.

Over the decades, the Himveers have also played a significant role in disaster response, search-and-rescue missions and humanitarian assistance in mountainous regions. Their operational expertise and endurance have made them an important component of India's border security and emergency-response capabilities.

Modi's message on the force's Raising Day recognised the dedication and sacrifices of personnel who serve under arduous conditions to protect the country's territorial integrity. The annual occasion honours the force's legacy and acknowledges the commitment of its personnel to national security, often far from their families and in some of the harshest environments in the country. (AGENCIES)