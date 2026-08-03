New Delhi, Aug 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its impressive performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, praising the athletes for their exceptional skill, determination and dedication after the country concluded its campaign with 39 medals, including 13 Gold.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was proud of the contingent's achievements and lauded the medal winners for bringing glory to the nation through their hard work and perseverance.

"Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners," Modi said.

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The Prime Minister said the performances of the Indian athletes throughout the Games reflected remarkable commitment and would inspire the country's youth.

"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters," he wrote.

Extending his best wishes to the athletes and support staff, Modi expressed confidence that the Indian contingent would continue to excel in future international competitions.

"My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation," the Prime Minister said.

India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games concluded with a tally of 39 medals, including 13 Gold, underlining the country's growing strength across multiple sporting disciplines. The performance adds to India's consistent record at major multi-sport events and is expected to provide further momentum to the nation's preparations for upcoming international competitions. (Agencies)