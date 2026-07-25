PM Modi hails cabinet decisions on railway lines, chemical parks

NEW DELHI, Jul 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of 3rd and 4th railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section and a new Rs 3,030-crore scheme to set up three large chemical parks.

He said the moves will strengthen connectivity and will reduce logistics and production costs, attract investment and enhance exports.

A corpus of Rs 1,264 crore has been approved to add a third and fourth rail line on the Ballari-Guntakal section spanning Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

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The railway lines will improve access to important cultural and tourist destinations, reduce congestion and generate new economic opportunities, the prime minister said on X.

On the approval for Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan, or BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme, to establish three dedicated chemical parks in the country, Modi said it marks an important step towards strengthening India's chemical and petrochemical ecosystem.

"Chemical Parks will be developed with modern plug-and-play infrastructure, utilities and robust environmental safeguards. The initiative will reduce logistics and production costs, attract investment, enhance exports, promote import substitution and generate employment across several sectors," he said in another post on X. (PTI)