New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting his administrative understanding with strengthening India's internal security framework and highlighting the government's efforts to eliminate Maoist violence and build a drug-free society.

In a post on the social media platform X, Modi said, "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective."

The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the government's stated progress in tackling Left-wing extremism and combating drug abuse, describing the efforts as important to the country's security and social objectives. "Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs," he said.

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Modi also wished Shah a long and healthy life, expressing the hope that he would continue to serve the people. "I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister said.

Shah has played a central role in the union government's internal security strategy, including its approach to counter-insurgency operations, curbing Left-wing extremism and combating drug trafficking.

The Centre has made the elimination of Maoist violence and the goal of a drug-free India key policy priorities, relying on security operations, intelligence coordination and cooperation between central and state agencies.

The government has also pursued measures aimed at disrupting drug-trafficking networks and strengthening enforcement against narcotics-related offences. (Agencies)