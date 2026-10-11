PM Modi Greets People On Navratri

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Navratri and wished that the divine grace of Mother Goddess brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to all.

The Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival held in honour of the divine feminine.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the grand festival of Shakti-Sadhana, Navratri. By the grace of Mother Jagdamba, may happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health dwell in everyone's life, further strengthening the resolve for the nation's unity and progress," Modi said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.