NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day and said that the state is touching new heights of development in every field with their active participation.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.

"Heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Uttarakhand foundation day," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

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The prime minister said the 'Devbhoomi' (land of Gods) is rich in spiritual consciousness and magnificent natural beauty.

Along with mesmerising mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state holds a distinct identity for its glorious cultural heritage, he said.

"With the active participation of the hardworking, talented and progressive people of the state, Uttarakhand is touching new heights of development in every field today," he added.

Modi said he is confident that this state of nature and culture lovers will continue to move forward rapidly on the path of progress.

"May this special occasion bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all the people of the state," he said. (Agencies)