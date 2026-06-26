PM Modi Greets Education Minister Pradhan On Birthday; Praises Him For NEP Implementation

NEW DELHI, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday and complimented him for his "commendable efforts" towards the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Pradhan, a Lok Sabha member from Sambalpur in Odisha, turned 57 on Friday.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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The prime minister's praise of Pradhan came two days after he (Modi) complimented, at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, the successful conduct of the NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA comes under Pradhan-led education ministry.

The NTA and Pradhan had earlier received flak from the opposition and other quarters for the alleged leak of the NEET-UG test papers after it was first held on May 3. That test was cancelled due to the alleged leak of the question papers and the re-examination was held on June 21.

As education minister, Pradhan has been leading the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)2020.

Pradhan has been the Union education minister since July 2021. Prior to the current ministerial position, he had held portfolios of petroleum and natural gas and steel in the Modi government. (Agencies)