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Home / National / PM Modi Greets Citizens On Dhanteras, Stresses Investing On Health, Loved Ones

PM Modi Greets Citizens On Dhanteras, Stresses Investing On Health, Loved Ones

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali festivities, and hoped their lives would always be illuminated with happiness, peace and good health by the divine...

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Daily Excelsior
01:57 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali festivities, and hoped their lives would always be illuminated with happiness, peace and good health by the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari.

Modi also urged everyone to make a commitment to better health this Dhanteras.

“Wishing endless warm greetings to all fellow countrymen on the occasion of Dhanteras. May everyone's life always be illuminated with happiness, peace and good health by the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari. May the eternal lamp of joy and cheer remain ignited in every family – this is my heartfelt best wish,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi. (Agencies)

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