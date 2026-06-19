PM Modi Gifts Traditional Crafts, Ayurvedic Texts, And Regional Delicacies To Slovak Leaders

Bratislava/New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted traditional artefacts, ancient texts, and regional delicacies to Slovak leaders during his historic visit to Slovakia, underscoring India’s rich cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions.

The gift presented by PM Modi to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini included handcrafted Thewa motif cufflinks, a Himroo silk tie, a pocket square and a brass Dokra antelope set.

The handcrafted Thewa motif cufflinks showcase the traditional jewellery craft of Pratapgarh. Made using the rare Thewa technique, they feature finely engraved gold sheets fused onto coloured glass, creating intricate and elegant designs inspired by nature and symbolism.

Advertisement

This centuries-old craft, preserved by artisan families, reflects exceptional skill and cultural heritage. Recognised with GI status and included in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, Thewa remains a unique and prestigious art form representing Rajasthan’s rich craftsmanship.

The Himroo silk tie and pocket square set represents the traditional weaving craft of Aurangabad. Made from a silk-cotton blend, Himroo is known for its reversible weave, soft texture, and subtle sheen, featuring intricate floral and paisley patterns woven directly into the fabric. Originating under Deccan court patronage, it evolved into a refined luxury textile valued for its elegance and durability.

Recognised with Geographical Indication (GI) status and included in the ODOP initiative for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Himroo weaving remains an important cultural and economic heritage craft.

The Brass Dokra Antelope Set is a handcrafted artwork that showcases India’s ancient Dokra metal-casting tradition, practised for centuries by tribal artisans in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Created using the traditional lost-wax casting technique, each piece is unique and reflects themes of nature, folklore, and rural life.

The antelope figures symbolise gentleness, agility, and harmony with nature, drawing a cultural connection to the Tatra chamois of Slovakia, with both animals representing resilience and a deep bond with their natural environments.

PM Modi also gifted a Kashmiri silk carpet to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, showcasing India's skilled craftsmanship and intricate handwoven artistry.

The Kashmiri silk carpet is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from the Kashmir Valley, especially the Srinagar region. Crafted from high-quality natural silk, it is known for its intricate floral, paisley, vine, and medallion designs inspired by local artistic traditions and natural beauty.

Handwoven by skilled artisans, each carpet requires months or even years to complete due to its high knot density and detailed craftsmanship. Combining elegance, durability, and artistic excellence, Kashmiri silk carpets are valued worldwide as both luxurious furnishings and works of art.

Among the gifts presented to Slovakia's speaker of the National Council, Richard Rasi, were the traditional delicacy Thekua and ancient Ayurvedic texts, Susruta Samhita and Charak Samhita.

Thekua is a traditional sweet snack from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. It is especially prepared during festivals, most notably Chhath Puja. Known for its simple ingredients, long shelf life, and homemade taste, Thekua reflects cultural tradition, festive celebration, and regional culinary heritage.

Also, the Susruta Saṃhita is a foundational ancient Ayurvedic text attributed to the physician Suśruta and is considered one of the earliest and most important works on surgery. It describes advanced surgical techniques, instruments, anatomy, and medical treatments, including pioneering reconstructive procedures like rhinoplasty.

Beyond surgery, it also covers broader aspects of healthcare such as internal medicine, toxicology, paediatrics, nutrition, and preventive care, presenting a holistic view of well-being. The text reflects India’s early scientific and medical advancements and remains a significant contribution to global medical history.

While the Charaka Samhita is a foundational ancient Indian medical text and a key work of Ayurveda, it is attributed to Acharya Charaka. It presents a systematic and scholarly understanding of health, disease, human physiology, and well-being based on observation and reasoning developed over two millennia ago.

The Charaka Samhita reflects India’s rich scientific and intellectual heritage and continues to be an important source of medical knowledge and global scholarly interest, symbolising the pursuit of wisdom, health, and human advancement. (Agencies)