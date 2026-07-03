PM Modi Extends Wishes For Safe Amarnath Yatra, Urges Devotees To Embrace Five Pledges

New Delhi, Jul 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to devotees undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as an enduring symbol of India's spiritual heritage and cultural unity, while praying for the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the Shri Amarnath Yatra, associated with the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani, occupies a timeless place in the country's spiritual traditions.

"The Shri Amarnath Yatra, associated with the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter of our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. I pray that this pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees is safe, peaceful, and auspicious in every way. On this sacred occasion, here is my letter outlining five pledges for the devotees," Modi said.

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The Prime Minister also shared a letter highlighting five pledges for pilgrims, urging them to undertake the yatra with a sense of devotion, discipline and collective responsibility. While referring to the sacred occasion, he underscored the importance of preserving the spiritual and cultural values associated with one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimages.

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of devotees from across India who travel to the holy cave shrine in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice Shivling, revered as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage is conducted under elaborate security arrangements and extensive logistical support provided by the Centre, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, security forces and shrine authorities.

Every year, the yatra is accompanied by comprehensive measures, including medical facilities, disaster response teams, traffic management and enhanced security, to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims along the traditional Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

The pilgrimage is widely regarded not only as an expression of deep religious faith but also as a symbol of India's enduring spiritual traditions and national unity.