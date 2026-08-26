PM Modi Extends Greetings On Milad-Un-Nabi

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that it furthers togetherness and joy all around.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us," Modi said in a post on X.