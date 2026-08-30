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Home / Videos / PM Modi conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious ‘Oliy Darajali Do'stlik’ Order

PM Modi conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious ‘Oliy Darajali Do'stlik’ Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan’s highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, during his visit to Tashkent. Accepting the award, Modi dedicated the recognition to India’s centuries-old heritage, its people and the long-standing friendship...

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Daily Excelsior
04:55 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan’s highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, during his visit to Tashkent. Accepting the award, Modi dedicated the recognition to India’s centuries-old heritage, its people and the long-standing friendship between India and Uzbekistan.

He thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation during the two-day visit.

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