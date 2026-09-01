PM Modi concludes two-nation visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Sept 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, during which he held bilateral meetings with several heads of state and attended the annual SCO summit in Bishkek, where he called for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism.

PM Modi was seen off by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, at the airport in Bishkek.

"Following a productive visit, PM @narendramodi departed from Bishkek for India. PM was seen off by Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

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"The visit was marked by productive engagements, and tangible outcomes, further strengthening India's engagement with the region," it said.

PM Modi started his visit from Uzbekistan on Saturday, during which the two countries decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of USD 5 billion in annual trade by 2030 following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two sides also inked 11 agreements to boost engagement in several key sectors, including mining and tourism. They agreed to establish a framework for the long-term supply of Uranium from Uzbekistan to India, in line with cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector.

After reaching Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that a peaceful resolution of the conflict is humanity's shared priority.

Modi also attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in the Kyrgyz capital on Monday alongside a host of visiting SCO leaders.

In a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi said India wants to "expand and diversify" the trade basket with Iran in the "times to come" and called for resolution of the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and PM Modi agreed to further enhance economic and commercial cooperation, taking into account the complementarities between the two economies during a bilateral meeting.

Speaking at the summit on Tuesday, Modi called on the SCO to work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing, asserting that there can't be any room for double standards in combating the menace.

PM Modi was conferred on Sunday with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan. (PTI)