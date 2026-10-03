PM Modi Committed to Restoring Statehood, Passing Resolution Is Political Gimmick, Says Tarun Chugh
BJP MP Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while describing the statehood resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly as a political gimmick. ...
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BJP MP Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while describing the statehood resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly as a political gimmick.
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