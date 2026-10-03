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Home / Videos / PM Modi Committed to Restoring Statehood, Passing Resolution Is Political Gimmick, Says Tarun Chugh

PM Modi Committed to Restoring Statehood, Passing Resolution Is Political Gimmick, Says Tarun Chugh

        BJP MP  Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while describing the statehood resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly as a political gimmick. ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:45 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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BJP MP  Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while describing the statehood resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly as a political gimmick.

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