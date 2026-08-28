PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With School Students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school students at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Visuals showed students in uniform tying rakhis to the Prime Minister, exchanging smiles and high-fives ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school students at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Visuals showed students in uniform tying rakhis to the Prime Minister, exchanging smiles and high-fives
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