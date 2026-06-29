SHILLONG, June 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Meghalaya's iconic living root bridges, locally known as Jingkieng Jri, describing them as a "heritage of our country and our land".

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, India has applied to have Meghalaya's root bridges included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Network.

"The story behind these root bridges is fascinating. These bridges are not built in a matter of days or years; it takes decades for them to take shape. The roots of rubber trees are gradually guided in specific directions and trained to span across water streams. Over time, these roots transform into sturdy bridges. These bridges possess another unique quality: they are living bridges," Modi said.

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"They grow stronger with the passage of time. They reflect the creativity of the people of Meghalaya. These embody years of patience and a deep respect for nature. These bridges demonstrate the amazing things humans can create in harmony with nature," he added.

Noting that climate change poses several challenges to these root bridges, the Prime Minister however informed that the people of Meghalaya have admirably shouldered the responsibility of preserving this natural heritage.

"Previously, it was not even easy to determine exactly how many such bridges existed; the local people themselves took the initiative to count them. Subsequently, the communities also took up the responsibility of maintaining these bridges. Today, local residents look after more than 120 root bridges," Modi said.

He further stated that some teams inspect the condition of these bridges annually, while some individuals have even established nurseries to strengthen the surrounding areas.

Modi also praised Padma awardee Hally War, known for his lifelong dedication to weaving and taking care of living root bridges in the southern slopes of Khasi Hills region of the state, for dedicating over 50 years of his life to the care of these root bridges.

"His dedication is an inspiration to us all," the Prime Minister remarked.

Modi urged people who have visited the root bridges to share their photographs on social media, saying that the pictures will inspire others to learn about this unique heritage of Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister said Meghalaya is renowned not only for its picturesque landscapes and clouds but also for the warmth and hospitality of its people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma thanked Prime Minister Modi for spotlighting Meghalaya's living root bridges in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

"Jingkieng Jri are a gift from one generation to the next - grown patiently over decades by our Khasi & Jaintia communities. Your words honour their faith in living in harmony with nature. As we take this heritage forward to UNESCO, the whole of Meghalaya stands proud," Sangma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(UNI)