PM Modi Arrives In Uzbekistan On Two-Day Official Visit

TASHKENT, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday, where he will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aiming to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi on arrival at the airport in Tashkent. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after arrival.

Advertisement

He visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument after arrival. President Mirziyoyev accompanied Modi to the monument established on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, symbolising the ideals of freedom and goodness.

Modi is in Tashkent on the first leg of his two-nation visit that also includes the Kyrgyz Republic, aiming to strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, Modi will discuss cooperation in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy sectors with President Mirziyoyev.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind the two countries.

From Tashkent, the prime minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov. (Agencies)