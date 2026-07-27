NEW DELHI, Jul 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced constitution of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, on reforms to be carried out for the examinations conducted by the NTA.

The task force will give suggestions on maximum use of technology for setting up a robust and transparent examination system, he said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle.

A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force.

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Besides Nilekani, its other members are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The prime minister's announcement came a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.

"A high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani constituted," Modi said.

The prime minister said the government will work on suggestions of the task force to establish a foolproof examination system.

It will help revamp the NTA examinations especially technology perspective and for structural reforms in the system, he said. (PTI)