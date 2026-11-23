NEW DELHI, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a development package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees for Nepal after holding wide-ranging talks with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah that produced many key outcomes to further solidify the bilateral ties.

The two leaders virtually laid the foundation of several India-assisted projects in Nepal and flagged off a cross-border passenger rail link between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Shah landed in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Sunday with an aim to inject new momentum in the bilateral ties that came under some strain in May following Shah's remarks seeking involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute between India and Nepal.

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"The relations between India and Nepal stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the oceans," the Nepalese leader said in his media statement.

"As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India consistently stood as the first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult times in Nepal," he said, adding that mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of the relations.

In his remarks, Modi also highlighted the strength of India-Nepal ties and how New Delhi is committed to extend all possible support for development and prosperity of the neighbouring nation.

"The relationship between India and Nepal is not merely that of neighbours, but it is about kinship and unbreakable trust. We share our joys and challenges," he said. "We are partners in each other's progress and a source of support for one another in difficult times," he said.

The prime minister expressed India's deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August.

"And today, to give renewed strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees," he said.

PM Modi also made a mention of India's assistance to Nepal in the energy sector. "India has been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal for many years. In keeping with the spirit of our Neighbourhood First policy, despite serious challenges related to oil supply this year, we have maintained the supply of fuel, fertilisers and other essential goods to Nepal," he said.

The two sides inked several agreements to expand cooperation in specific sectors, including health and education.

In his comments, Shah said his talks with PM Modi were aimed at further strengthening and modernising the centuries-old Nepal-India relations.

"The need of the hour is to stand on the sturdy foundation of this enduring bond of friendship and build strong pillars of cooperation for the future," the Nepalese leader said.

"I am confident that the outcomes we reached today will elevate Nepal-India ties to new heights," he said. (Agencies)