PM Modi, Albanese unveil India-Australia sports roadmap at iconic Melbourne cricket ground

New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday unveiled a comprehensive India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, signalling a major push to deepen bilateral cooperation in sports, youth exchanges, sports science and investment as part of the expanding India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders, accompanied by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, attended a special sporting event celebrating the strong sporting links between the two nations. Australian cricket legends Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar were among the prominent personalities present at the event, which highlighted sports as a key pillar of the growing relationship between India and Australia.

The newly launched India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap envisages enhanced cooperation in sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology, and sports industry and investment. It also proposes the organisation of an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival to strengthen grassroots engagement and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

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Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi described sports as a powerful force that unites people across borders and cultures, saying the roadmap would help diversify and elevate the sporting partnership between India and Australia.

He congratulated Australia on winning the Women's Cricket World Cup and noted that both countries were entering a landmark decade for international sports, with India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia preparing to stage the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.

"These developments create natural opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation in sports and associated industries," the Prime Minister said, emphasising that the two nations could work together not only in athletic excellence but also in sports technology, innovation and infrastructure.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with young athletes participating in exhibition matches of kabaddi, football and cricket, reflecting the growing exchange of sporting traditions between the two countries.

In a post on social media platform X after the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Wonderful to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground with PM Albanese. The passion for sport continues to bring the people of India and Australia closer."

The sporting event formed part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, during which the two countries announced a series of initiatives across defence, maritime security, clean energy, critical technologies, education, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The launch of the sports roadmap adds another dimension to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by recognising sports diplomacy as an important avenue for strengthening bilateral ties and fostering greater engagement between the youth of both nations. (UNI)