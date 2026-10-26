PM mentions e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service which helped Ladakh woman

Calls upon people to buy products of local artisans

*Highlights traditional farming practices

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service has facilitated nearly 50 crore teleconsultations, describing the achievement as evidence of India’s capacity to use digital technology to make essential services accessible to people in remote and underserved regions.

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In his monthly radio telecast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which is aired on last Sunday of every month, Modi attributed the programme’s reach to technological capabilities, the commitment of medical professionals and the confidence of citizens.

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To illustrate its impact, he recounted the case of Oho-Tahane, a Jarawa child on Baratang Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who developed a high fever and breathing difficulties. Local health workers used e-Sanjeevani to consult a specialist, who identified pneumonia and guided the child’s treatment.

Modi also cited the case of Kunhi Koya, a man in his sixties in Kalpeni in Lakshadweep, who received medical assistance through a consultation with a doctor in Kavaratti. In Zanskar in Ladakh, the service helped a pregnant woman, Kunzang Dolma, who developed complications, while a 12-year-old boy in Nagaland’s Peren district received assistance for an ear infection and fever.

These examples, he said, demonstrated how telemedicine could connect local health workers and patients with specialists who might otherwise be difficult to reach.

Meanwhile, Modi urged citizens to buy products made by local artisans while doing festival shopping, saying such a move will boost the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and ensure realisation of the vision of a self-reliant India.

He said the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ is taking Indian products to markets across the world as ‘makhana’ from Bihar is reaching Greece, while ‘arhar dal’ from Karnataka is being exported to the Maldives, opening new global markets for Indian farmers.

The Prime Minister noted that during festivals, people buy many things for their family and loved ones.

“This time too, while shopping, please give priority to products made by local artisans. Your purchases will boost their enthusiasm,” he said.

Modi said this personal support will advance the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, and the more ‘Vocal for Local’ grows, the faster the vision of a self-reliant India will be realised.

“Therefore, I personally urge you to give priority and prominence to products crafted by local artisans,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of good packaging.

“Often, when we see something in the market, good packaging makes us pick it up, and we want to learn more about the product. Understanding this, greater emphasis is now being laid on packaging,” he said.

In his radio broadcast, Modi also highlighted the country’s traditional skills that have been a part of people’s identity for generations.

The Prime Minister spoke about the revival of traditional farming practices in Punjab, noting that an organisation named ‘Kheti Virasat Mission’ has started breathing new life into organic farming.

He said the people in this team wanted to promote natural cotton farming in Punjab’s Malwa region and named the initiative ‘Nav-Trinjan’.

“You can imagine how great a help this is for the environment. Friends, a few years ago, ‘Nav-Trinjan’ also started a weaving school with the goal of passing on the skill of weaving to the new generation,” he said.

During the broadcast, Modi also spoke about people in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand coming together to breathe new life into the Heval river.

He said some time ago, the water level in the Heval began to drop, and nearby natural water sources were drying up.

In response, the local administration and villagers launched a drive to save the Heval river and as part of it, rainwater harvesting measures were put in place, efforts were made to recharge groundwater, and a large number of trees were planted.

“Today, these efforts have given the Heval river a new lease of life while also helping rejuvenate dozens of natural water sources,” he said.