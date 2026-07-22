Can PM Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Transform Nowshera Region?

Prince Singh, Dr Pabitra Kumar Jena

pabitrakumarjena@gmail.com

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is an important step that India is taking to become a clean and sustainable energy country. The scheme gives great financial support from Central Government to households to install rooftop solar systems in India and helps reduce their electricity bills, increases energy security and helps accelerate the transition to renewable energy. In a border area like Nowshera, which is blessed with sun for most part of the year, the scheme can provide far more than just free electricity. Rooftop solar can help lower a household's expenses, strengthen energy independence, make life more environmentally friendly and bring new jobs to local electricians, technicians, installers and young entrepreneurs in the solar business.

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During our interactions, many families in Nowshera town expressed enthusiasm for installing rooftop solar systems. There is an increasing consumption of electricity in homes as digital devices, modern appliances and higher living standards have become more available. Many people recognize rooftop solar as a worthwhile investment that will help to reduce electricity bills at home and would also lead to a cleaner environment in the long run. But the case in the surrounding villages was quite different. A number of villagers had no idea of such a scheme, and some had limited knowledge from informal sources. A number of people were unsure about how to apply, what documents were needed, and what kind of financial assistance would be granted. Generally, the uncertainty discourages families from applying to the scheme even when they are eligible.

The success of any public welfare programme depends not only on its design but also on effective implementation and public awareness. Information about the PM Surya Ghar scheme should be disseminated to every village through Panchayats, educational institutions, self-help groups, civil society organisations, and local administrative offices and not be limited to official websites or district headquarters. The Government has already constituted District Level Committees for implementing the scheme. While this is a welcome step, grassroots participation needs to be strengthened further. Block-level and Panchayat-level Committees should also be established to monitor progress, assist applicants, and resolve local issues quickly. Local institutions remain the most effective medium for reaching rural households.

An equally important step would be to involve elected Panchayati Raj representatives more actively. Sarpanchs, Panchs, and Panchayat employees should be entrusted with the responsibility of motivating households to adopt rooftop solar systems. They can organise village awareness meetings, explain the financial and environmental benefits of the scheme, guide people through the application process, and facilitate demonstrations of successfully installed systems. When trusted local representatives become ambassadors of the programme, public confidence naturally increases and adaptation becomes much faster.

Another innovative initiative worth considering is the establishment of a Model Solar Village in every district. One village with a population of more than 2,000 could be selected and provided focused support to achieve near-universal rooftop solar coverage. Such villages would become demonstration centres where neighbouring communities among villages could further accelerate adoption and encourage greater community participation. Government institutions must also be role models. Rooftop solar systems should be installed wherever possible in schools, colleges, panchayat ghars, primary health centres and other civic buildings. When citizens see these systems functioning successfully in public institutions, their confidence in the technology increases significantly.

In order to make the scheme user-friendly, help desks will be set up at block level and tehsil level. The help desks will provide technical assistance and documentation assistance to the applicants. In order to reach the remote villages, awareness of mobile vans and Solar Mitras can be trained local youth for installation, maintenance services and technical assistance. This will not only make implementation easier but also create meaningful employment opportunities for educated rural youth.

A further useful recommendation was raised during our conversations with residents, including those with a rooftop solar system already installed. Beneficiaries of the solar system largely agreed that Government should also assist households to acquire battery energy storage. The use of battery storage will enable households to store excess electricity for use if electricity supplies are interrupted, during bad weather or in emergencies. Such assistance would provide a further advantage to people with a solar system, especially in communities where the electricity supply is still irregular.

This need is not limited to the villages of Nowshera alone. It is equally relevant for all 6,554 villages of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those located in remote mountains and far-flung regions where uninterrupted electricity supply, technical support, and renewable energy infrastructure continue to be challenging. As per PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana expands across the country, these villages deserve special attention so that the benefits of clean energy are distributed equitably.

Nowshera has always symbolised courage, resilience, and patriotism. During Operation Sindoor, the people of this border region demonstrated remarkable unity and determination under challenging circumstances. That same spirit can now be channelled towards another national mission, building an energy-secure and environmentally sustainable India. With adequate awareness, local participation, and administrative support, Nowshera has the potential to emerge as a model border region for rooftop solar adoption and inspire neighbouring areas to follow.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is not merely about solar panels. It is about empowering households, reducing energy costs, protecting the environment, creating rural employment, and strengthening India's energy security. However, its true success will depend on ensuring that every eligible family, whether living in a town or the most remote village, has equal access to information, technical guidance, and institutional support.

The sunlight that shines on our rooftops every day has the power to illuminate much more than our homes. It can brighten our economy, strengthen our environment, and secure our energy future. It is now time to ensure that every household, from Nowshera villages to the remotest villages of Jammu & Kashmir, becomes an active participant in India's renewable energy revolution.

(The authors are Research Scholar & Associate Professor in the School of Economics, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.)