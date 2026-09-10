PM-KUSUM 2.0 to help farmers produce renewable energy alongside agriculture: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI, Sep 9 : The second version of the PM KUSUM Yojana will be launched soon to enable farmers to generate renewable energy and continue farming on the same land, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

The PM-KUSUM 2.0, set to be announced anytime, will create a new model for decentralised renewable energy generation in rural India, the New and Renewable Energy Minister said on the sidelines of the curtain-raiser event of the 7th Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026, scheduled for October 21-23 in New Delhi.

An official said that the scheme is expected to include a dedicated 10 GW agri-PV component to promote the co-location of solar panels with crops. He also said that the outlay of PM KUSUM 2.0 is expected to be higher than the first version of the scheme.

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At the event, the Indo-German Cooperation on Agrivoltaics (IGCA) invited proposals from stakeholders, including farmers, farmer organisations, RE developers and public institutions, for technical support, viability gap funding and research instrumentation support for different categories of existing and planned agrivoltaics projects.

Launched in 2019 with an outlay of Rs 34,422 crore, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed to encourage the use of renewable energy in the agriculture sector and help farmers reduce irrigation costs by adding 34,800 MW of solar capacity by March 2026. (PTI)