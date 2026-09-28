PM Keeps Sermonising In Mann Ki Baat, When Will He Address Pressing Concern Of Inflation: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in prices of electronic appliances, saying he keeps sermonising on various issues in his 'Mann Ki Baat' but when will he address the country's most pressing concern of inflation.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of a media report which claimed that several electronic items, including LED TVs and washing machines, are set to become more expensive ahead of the festive season with companies preparing to hike prices by 5% to 10% starting October 1 due to rising costs of raw materials such as copper and aluminum.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The spree of fleecing the public during the festival season continues unabated."

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"The brunt of inflation is no longer confined just to the kitchen, yet the Prime Minister remains blissfully unconcerned, blowing his own trumpet," Ramesh said.

Vegetables are getting more expensive by the day, with onion prices soaring to 48.27% in August, and items like air conditioners, TVs, and refrigerators are gearing up for price hikes, he said.

Household savings are steadily declining, while family debts are mounting, Ramesh claimed.

In such a scenario, how is the common family supposed to meet its needs, he asked.

"In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio series, the prime minister keeps sermonising on various issues, but when will he address the country's most pressing concern - inflation? When will he care about the public's worries?" Ramesh said.

The public is already beleaguered by rising prices, and there's no relief coming from the government, he said.

How on earth is the average family supposed to manage its budget, the Congress leader asked.

"How long will the middle class and the poor have their backs broken with a burden like this?" Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over rising prices of essential commodities and household items, urging the government to ease the burden on the common person.

However, the government has dismissed the Congress' claims, pointing to the GDP figures and asserting that the economy is growing at a fast pace. (Agencies)