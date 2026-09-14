PM keeps saying 'sab changa si' but actually 'sab mehenga si': Cong on WPI inflation data

NEW DELHI, Sep 14: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over the recent Wholesale Price Index data, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps saying "sab changa si", but actually "sab mehenga si".

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August, compared to 9.78 per cent in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Monday. Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05 per cent in August, from 6.65 per cent in July.

In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37 per cent, higher than 8.29 per cent in July.

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In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Official data just released shows that for four consecutive months now the WPI (Wholesale Price Index) inflation has been hovering around 10%. Prices of all essential commodities have continued their upward rise causing huge hardships to crores of families."

"To compound the misery, according to CMIE data, inflation-adjusted wages have also been consistently falling with a 5.7% drop since April. Rural India has seen a massive 9% decline - even in nominal terms rural wages have fallen," Ramesh said.

"The PM keeps saying 'sab changa si (all is well), but actually 'sab mehenga si (everything is expensive)," Ramesh added.

The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year as the West Asia war and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, pushed up global crude and fertiliser costs with a spillover effect on food prices. (Agencies)