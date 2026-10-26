PM inaugurates Arvind Ltd’ greenfield garment manufacturing facility

Excelsior Correspondent

Varanasi, Oct 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Arvind Limited's state-of-the-art garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, senior Government officials and industry leaders.

Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 150 crore, the facility is Arvind's first manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. Spread across a sprawling landscape of 5.5 acres and with a total built up area of approximately 65,000 sq. ft., the plant has a revenue potential of Rs 250 Cr and is expected to generate employment for over 1,000 people, predominantly women, and manufacture essential knitwear products using advanced automated sewing technologies. Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman, Arvind Limited, Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman, and Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman welcomed the Prime Minister.

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The project is expected to contribute significantly to the economic development of Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh through employment generation, skill development and the strengthening of the local apparel manufacturing ecosystem. In addition to creating over 1,000 direct jobs, the facility is expected to support ancillary economic activity across supply chains, logistics and local services, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a preferred destination for textile and apparel manufacturing.