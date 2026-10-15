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Home / Videos / PM Inaugurates 5 Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore In Ladakh

PM Inaugurates 5 Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore In Ladakh

PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated five development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh through video conferencing. PM in his address said these  projects will make travel easier, improve electricity facilities in some areas, enhance...

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Daily Excelsior
01:24 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated five development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh through video conferencing. PM in his address said these  projects will make travel easier, improve electricity facilities in some areas, enhance water availability and give new impetus to the preservation of ancient heritage.

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