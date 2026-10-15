PM Inaugurates 5 Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore In Ladakh
PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated five development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh through video conferencing. PM in his address said these projects will make travel easier, improve electricity facilities in some areas, enhance...
PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated five development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh through video conferencing. PM in his address said these projects will make travel easier, improve electricity facilities in some areas, enhance water availability and give new impetus to the preservation of ancient heritage.
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