New Delhi, Oct 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "trying hard to suppress" people's movement against "vote chori" and said their diversionary tactics and bogus propaganda are only discrediting the government and tarnishing democracy.

He said the INDIA bloc shall continue its democratic struggle to protect every citizen's vote and the Constitution.

"As more skeletons tumble out of the Election Commission's cupboard, exposing Vote Chori, Modi-Shah are trying hard to suppress the people's movement! Why are they protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar?" Kharge said on X.

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"This diversionary tactics and bogus propaganda is only discrediting Modi Govt, and tarnishing our Democracy!" he said.

Kharge also shared a graphic listing examples of alleged electoral irregularities from various parts of the country.

The Congress chief on Monday accused the Modi government of trying every possible trick to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar even after "countless revelations of vote theft".

This comes amid the BJP intensifying its attack on the Congress over Kharge's "undignified" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people of the country have punished the opposition party for "insulting" Modi in the past and would do so in future.

Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark in response to an audience member's comment that "the prime minister would not go anywhere". The remarks were made at an event organised in Patna to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh.

Kharge's remarks also come days ahead of the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the INDIA bloc rally on October 30 and November 1, respectively. (PTI)