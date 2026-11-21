NEW DELHI, Nov 21: The Congress on Saturday said that 100 days have passed since the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are still in search of a "supertainted" two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to get the delimitation bill passed.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is in the nation's interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented till the Viksit Bharat objective is achieved.

"Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued.

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"The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said that nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated "resoundingly" on April 17.

He said no new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party "in a serious and structured manner", and added that an all-party meeting has not been called, "despite four letters to Modi from Mallikarjun Kharge".

"There are far more serious and pressing economic, political, social, military and foreign policy challenges that await and demand attention. Far-reaching and comprehensive Delimitation can wait. Indira Gandhi put it off for 25 years in 1976. In 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee put it off for a further twenty-five years, that is, till the results of the first census after 2026 are published. They were wise and nationalist PMs," Ramesh said in his post.

He recalled that the Prime Minister expressed grave concerns about the state of the economy at the FICCI conclave on November 19.

"He seems to be in a very disturbed state of mind, as indeed he should be. Debate and discussions on delimitation require cool heads unburdened by tensions of the type that are preoccupying the PM. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders are also needed.

"Under the circumstances, it is in the nation's interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented. This arrangement should then remain frozen till the much-trumpeted Viksit Bharat objective is achieved. It will be a fitting tribute to it since the consequences of a fundamentally new delimitation can best be managed in an environment when Viksit Bharat has become a reality," the Congress leader said. (PTI)