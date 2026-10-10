PM-HM Duo Extremely Nervous, Rattled By Peaceful Protest Of Youth: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the "PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled" by a peaceful protest of youth, and asserted that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is a "moral imperative".

The opposition party also said the suspension of the SIR that has already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians is essential to restore public faith and trust in the election system.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the nation's capital has been turned into a fortress and armed security personnel are all over the place.

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"The PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326," Ramesh said on X.

There is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar faithfully executed the orders given to him by the "destructive duo" when he was appointed, he alleged.

In December 2023, a law giving him lifelong immunity was bulldozed through Parliament when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended, Ramesh said.

"The resignation of the CEC, who has lied to the Supreme Court itself, has become a moral imperative. But it is only the first step to reclaim the very foundations of our democracy, which is so very essential for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all people, especially the youth," the Congress leader said.

"The suspension of the SIR that has already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians is essential to restore public faith and trust in our election system," Ramesh said.

His remarks came on a day the CJP is set to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police on Friday detained around 150 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against the CEC.

Sources said the 150 protestors were detained across the New Delhi area where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

The proposed protest has prompted heightened security measures in the national capital, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any breach of peace.

Delhi Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration. (PTI)