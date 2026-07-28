PM, HM can take decision on statehood, no local leader has role: Omar

‘Mufti should apologise over 'ye to banta hai' comments’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, July 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir rests solely with the Prime Minister and Union Home, asserting that no local BJP leader has any role in the decision.

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Speaking to reporters after interacting with members of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association in South Kashmir, Omar said the restoration of statehood to the J&K rests solely with PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, asserting that no local BJP leader has any role in the decision.

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The Chief Minister said he was not interested in responding to statements made by LoP or other BJP leaders on the issue of statehood. "I do not have so much time to answer every statement. The decision on statehood will not be taken by LoP or other local BJP leaders. Only two people have to decide it-the PM and the HM," he said.

Omar said the NC had taken up the issue directly with the Centre in New Delhi because the decision lies with the country's top leadership. "If local BJP leaders had the authority to decide, we would have protested outside their houses. They themselves will come to know about the decision when they read it in the newspapers," he remarked.

The Chief Minister criticised PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying she should apologise for comments that appeared to justify the use of force against protesters in Kashmir.

Omar said Mufti herself should explain why she attended the protest in New Delhi, but maintained that her remarks there had sent the wrong message.

"Mehbooba Mufti did not go to Jantar Mantar for J&K. She will answer the question of why she went there herself. But what she said there, the way she justified the misuse of power, arrests and all these things, she said that if there is militancy in Kashmir, 'ye to banta hai'."

Questioning the logic behind the remarks, the Chief Minister asked whether the existence of militancy meant that the law should not be enforced fairly in J&K.

"Is it because there is militancy here that the law should not be enforced? If there is militancy, then children should not get justice here? If there is militancy, then people's passports should be stopped? I did not understand this," he said.

Omar accused Mufti of adopting different positions in Kashmir and in New Delhi in an apparent attempt "to make some people happy." "That old habit, one thing here and another thing in Delhi, that habit did not go," he said, adding that once it became clear that people had not taken the remarks well, Mufti should have apologised.

"One of their MLAs said that this is AI. This is the reel of AI. Now we are so stupid? Media from across the country was present there, and the microphones of television channels were visible in front of the cameras. Not one, but several videos were made," he said.

Calling the explanation "very sad," the Chief Minister said Mufti should at least acknowledge that her remarks "were not right."

He also accused Mufti of failing to apologise for the PDP's alliance with the BJP in 2015 and for the events of 2016. "You have not yet apologised for the accord with the BJP in 2015. In 2016, apologising is a distant thing, you have not even expressed regret," he said, referring to Mufti's earlier "milk and toffee" remarks, which he said she had repeatedly tried to justify.

Omar said Mufti's latest comments were even more damaging because they appeared to suggest that suppressing protests through force in Kashmir was acceptable. "Today, when the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir says that by using force people's protest can be suppressed, 'ye banta hai', then who will come out for their rights?" he asked.

During his visit to the cricket bat manufacturing hub, the Chief Minister said the government had addressed several long-pending issues raised by the industry. He said representatives of the Bat Manufacturers Association had met him two to three weeks ago with a set of demands, the foremost being ensuring an uninterrupted supply of willow wood, the key raw material for cricket bat production.

He said restrictions on willow plantations following a court decision concerning the Wullar lake area had created concerns over future availability of raw material.

Omar also said a solution had been worked out for assured power supply to the industrial units and that the government would establish a first-aid centre in the area to provide immediate medical assistance to workers injured in industrial accidents instead of requiring them to travel to Bijbehara.

He added that the government would also review the future of the Common Facility Centre established in 2004-05 after consulting the Bat Manufacturers Association and the local MLA on whether it should be revived or replaced.

On the proposed legislation relating to Vande Mataram, the Chief Minister said the bill should first come before Parliament, where it would be debated before any decision is taken. He noted that the National Conference has two members in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha and would decide its stand once the legislation is introduced.

Responding to a question on the business rules for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah said the government had already submitted a draft to the Centre, incorporated the changes suggested by it and informally shared the revised draft with the Raj Bhavan for consultation. However, he said no response had been received so far. "We will wait another week or 10 days before taking the next step," he said.