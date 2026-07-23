PM Has Assured Strict Action in NEET Paper Leak; Congress Is Politicising the Issue: Altaf Thakur

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Bharatiya Janata Party leader Altaf Thakur accused the Congress of politicising the NEET controversy and instigating students during the protests over the alleged examination paper leak.Addressing the media, Thakur alleged that the Congress was using the issue for political mileage instead of allowing the investigation to proceed fairly. He urged students not to be misled by political parties.Referring to the alleged paper leak, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured strict action against those responsible. He also called for a discussion on the issue in Parliament and demanded a fast-track trial to ensure those involved are brought to justice at the earliest.