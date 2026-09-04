NEW DELHI, Sep 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the successful launch of the country's first-ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit and said it was a proud moment for the country.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history yet again by successfully placing the over 2,300-kg payload into a precise orbit aboard a GSLV rocket early Friday.

"Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India's first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India's space sector," Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said the growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to the country's space programme and expanding India's capabilities across the entire space ecosystem.

This launch marked the space agency's maiden success for the year 2026. The EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, about 18 minutes after it lifted off from the spaceport Sriharikota. (Agencies)