NEW DELHI, Sep 1 : An English translation of Mahabharata, a Ladakhi Tsug-dul blanket, a sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena were some of the items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the leadership of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan during his just concluded visit to the two central Asian countries.

The gifted items also included two boxes of premium Kangra tea, a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole and a fine silver brooch.

The prime minister gifted Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov a 10-volume English translation of Mahabharata by Economist Bibek Debroy. The translation presents the complete, unabridged Mahabharata, encompassing its principal narrative, philosophical reflections, genealogies, dialogues and subsidiary stories.

Traditionally attributed to Ved Vyasa, the epic is a cornerstone of India's literary, philosophical and cultural heritage, exploring themes of dharma, duty, justice, morality, loyalty and statecraft through the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas, officials said.

The Mahabharata also shares a cultural resonance with Kyrgyzstan's Epic of Manas, as both preserve stories, values and collective memory across generations, highlighting epic storytelling as a bridge between heritage and identity, they said.

Modi also gifted the president a Tsug-dul blanket, a traditional woollen textile from Ladakh, known for its vibrant colours and geometric, floral and stylised motifs.

Traditionally woven from locally sourced wool, it combines warmth, durability and skilled craftsmanship while reflecting Ladakh's pastoral and nomadic way of life. Its heritage finds a natural resonance in Kyrgyzstan's longstanding nomadic traditions, shaped by mountains, pastoral life and wool-based craftsmanship.

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev was gifted a Dokra artwork, 'a pair of traditional musicians'.

The artwork showcases India's ancient metal-casting heritage and vibrant folk art traditions, depicting two musicians playing traditional instruments. Created using the lost-wax casting technique, each piece is individually handcrafted, giving it a distinctive character.

The artefact also resonates with Kyrgyzstan's rich folk music and performing arts traditions, symbolising the shared cultural importance of music in both societies.

Modi gifted Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev a sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena.

The veena, popularly known as Santoor, combines India's rich musical heritage with the intricate artistry of sandalwood carving.

A trapezoidal, many-stringed instrument associated with the musical traditions of Jammu and Kashmir, it bears a striking resemblance to Uzbekistan's traditional Chang, reflecting shared musical traditions and cultural affinities.

Mirziyoyev was also given two boxes of premium Kangra tea (Kangra First Flush Black Tea and Kangra Green Tea) in a wooden carved case.

This reflected the distinctive tea-growing heritage of Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, where tea cultivation dates back to the 19th century. Known for its delicate flavour, floral notes and refined aroma, Kangra First Flush Black Tea offers a light, fragrant and subtly sweet profile, while Kangra Green Tea has a fresh and mellow character with gentle vegetal and floral notes.

The Uzbekistan President was also gifted an original handwritten scoresheet of chess Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov. The handwritten scoresheet from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final in Goa is a unique memento of Sindarov's historic triumph.

The Uzbek chess prodigy, who became a Grandmaster at 12 and was part of Uzbekistan's 2022 Chess Olympiad-winning team, defeated China's Wei Yi in the final to become the youngest FIDE World Cup Champion and qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Modi gifted Mirziyoyev's wife a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole, bringing together two distinguished Indian craft traditions -- Agra's fine marble inlay and Varanasi's renowned silk weaving.

The white marble casket featured intricate floral patterns made with coloured stones, while the Banarasi silk stole showcased a rich blue ground with an elegant paisley zari design.

The use of marble also resonated with Uzbekistan's architectural heritage, where marble has long been used in important monuments.

Modi gifted the Uzbekistan President's daughter a fine silver brooch.

The brooch, which showcased the precision and artistry of Indian jewellery craftsmanship, featured a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket with intricate openwork, latticework and finely detailed leaves and blossoms. Its green cabochons and clear stones added a refined, jewel-like finish.

Drawing on India's longstanding tradition of floral motifs symbolising beauty, vitality, abundance and harmony with nature, the brooch offered a contemporary expression of the country's enduring metalcraft and decorative arts heritage.

Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov was gifted a marble inlay decorative plate, which showcased India's traditional stone-inlay craftsmanship, featuring intricate floral and foliate motifs in blue, green and red set into polished white marble.

Associated particularly with the painstaking technique that reflected generations of artisan skill, the floral designs symbolised beauty, renewal and harmony with nature. The plate's refined stone craftsmanship also resonated with Uzbekistan's rich architectural and artistic heritage, reflecting a shared appreciation for fine craftsmanship, officials said. (PTI )