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Home / Videos / PM, Foreign Minister Should Speak About Killings In POJK, Says Farooq Abdullah

PM, Foreign Minister Should Speak About Killings In POJK, Says Farooq Abdullah

    Farooq Abdullah said he has requested to the Prime minister and foreign minister to speak about the killings in POJK. He said since India is consistently saying POJK is part of the India then why are they...

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Daily Excelsior
01:50 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Farooq Abdullah said he has requested to the Prime minister and foreign minister to speak about the killings in POJK. He said since India is consistently saying POJK is part of the India then why are they not speaking about it.

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