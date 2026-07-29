PM, Foreign Minister Should Speak About Killings In POJK, Says Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah said he has requested to the Prime minister and foreign minister to speak about the killings in POJK. He said since India is consistently saying POJK is part of the India then why are they...
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Farooq Abdullah said he has requested to the Prime minister and foreign minister to speak about the killings in POJK. He said since India is consistently saying POJK is part of the India then why are they not speaking about it.
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