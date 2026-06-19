PM Disburses Incentives Worth Around Rs 2,400 Cr Under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Srinagar, Jun 19: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today disbursed incentives amounting to Rs 2,400 crore to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. As part of a nationwide outreach effort, regional programmes were organized simultaneously at 200 locations across the country.

The main programme was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. It was attended by Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya; Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, senior officials, employer representatives, employee beneficiaries and other distinguished guests.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister addressed the gathering and gave his valuable guidance to youth. He noted that India’s youth are receiving unprecedented recognition globally for their talent, skills, and potential. He remarked that the world increasingly acknowledges the capabilities of young Indians and emphasized that the Government is committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to transform their potential into success.

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“Prime Minister Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is much more than an employment scheme. It is an initiative designed to strengthen the aspirations of young people entering their first jobs while creating a robust bridge between industry and the workforce”, Modi remarked.

Further, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, expressed his unwavering faith in India’s youth by extending his heartfelt best wishes.

Ministry of Labour & Employment, organized a special programme at Convention Centre, Jammu and Bari Brahamana Industrial Association, Samba as part of the national event for disbursing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

In the Union Territory of J&K, 1,522 employees received incentives worth Rs 74 lakh, while about Rs 25.42 crore were directly transferred into the bank accounts of 304 employers, marking a meaningful step towards strengthening formal employment and expanding social security coverage.

At the UT-level event, through virtual mode, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for driving inclusive growth & expanding social security coverage in Jammu Kashmir, and for bringing transformative changes in the Union Territory’s employment landscape, enabling thousands of youths to access secure and dignified opportunities.

“This historic occasion is not merely a program for distributing financial benefits under a government scheme but it is also a celebration of Jammu & Kashmir’s transformative journey. It is a celebration of the dreams, aspirations, and opportunities that are giving a new direction to the lives of our youth today.

Prior to August 2019, workers in Jammu & Kashmir were deprived of the comprehensive social security protections. Following the implementation of the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 in the Union Territory in November 2019, lakhs of regional workers were integrated into the national social security fold for the first time,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Government of India has made continuous efforts to strengthen job creation and social security and 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' stands as a historic example in this endeavor.

“The 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' embodies the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. It envisions an India where formal employment becomes the norm, social security reaches every citizen, and every young person gets the opportunity to realize their dreams.

The employment linked incentive scheme operates on two key pillars. The first pillar is dedicated to employees; providing direct financial incentives to young individuals entering the formal economy for the first time, encouraging them to remain within the organized sector. The second pillar is aimed at employers and support institutions and industries that expand their workforce and create new jobs.

When industries grow, employment opportunities increases and society prospers. It is estimated that through these two components, more than 3.5 crore employment opportunities across the country will be incentivized over the next two years. This is a sign of the positive transformation occurring in the lives of millions of families across India,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that Jammu & Kashmir has capitalized on this opportunity exceptionally well. Today, over 3,300 local establishments are registered under the scheme, bringing more than 22,500 youths into the formal employment system for the first time and over 31,000 job openings have qualified for incentives, driving a direct positive transformation in the lives of more than 53,000 citizens.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Employees Provident Fund Organisation for implementing significant reforms that align with the national visions of 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living.'

He lauded the participating employers for becoming the vital partners in nation-building and also urged the remaining enterprises in the UT to register under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is a flagship Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme of the Government of India aimed at promoting formal employment, supporting first-time entrants into the organised workforce, and incentivising employers to create additional jobs. Under the Scheme, eligible first-time employees receive one month's wage, up to Rs 15,000, while employers are provided with incentives for a period of two years for generating additional employment. The manufacturing sector is eligible for extended support for an additional two years, thereby encouraging sustained job creation in labour-intensive industries.

The main event was broadcasted at different locations in Jammu Kashmir including Lok Bhavan Srinagar, Convention Centre Jammu, NIFT College SIDCO Industrial Complex, Ompora Budgam, and Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Samba.

At Convention Centre Jammu, the programme was attended by Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and by more than 600 participants, including around 400 beneficiaries, more than 200 employers, industry association representatives, public representatives, senior State Government officials, and EPFO officers and staff.

20 employment letters were distributed by employers to newly employed members during the programme at Convention Centre, Jammu and 06 employment letters were distributed by employers to newly employed members at Bari Brahamana Industrial Association, Samba.

The employer representative expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to represent employers on the occasion of the disbursement of benefits and thanked the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India for providing a platform to speak on behalf of employers receiving Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) directly into their bank accounts. He highlighted the positive impact of the scheme on industries and businesses and appealed to all eligible establishments to register under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) to avail themselves of the benefits.

The employee representative shared his experience regarding the benefits received under the scheme and appreciated the Government's efforts to support workers through direct financial assistance.

Charandeep Singh, Labour Commissioner, J&K; Sumeet Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I; beneficiaries, employers, industry association representatives, public representatives, senior officials, EPFO officers and staff also attended the programme at different venues in Jammu Kashmir.