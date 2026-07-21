PLI schemes led to investments of  over Rs 2.40 lakh cr until March 2026

NEW DELHI, July 21: The Government on Tuesday said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in actual investments of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and generated over 14.15 lakh jobs until March this year.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that the schemes have collectively enabled exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains.

"As on March 31, 2026, under the PLI Schemes resulted actual investment of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh (direct and indirect)," he said.

According to the data provided by the minister in his reply, the maximum investment was received in the high efficiency solar PV modules (Rs 64,873 crore).

It was followed by pharma (Rs 45,158 crore), auto (Rs 44,326 crore), speciality steel (Rs 23,896 crore), and the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector till March (Rs 20,580 crore).

Startups

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In a separate reply, the minister said as on June 30 this year, 219 operational incubators have been selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme with a total approved funding of Rs 945 crore, of which Rs 650 crore has been disbursed to the incubators.

Investment made by Indian companies in US

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In another reply, Prasada said overseas investment by India in the US in the last five years (2021-2026) stood at USD 15.9 billion.

In the last fiscal, it was over USD 4 billion and USD 3.44 billion in 2024-25.

FDI in retail sector

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Replying to a question, the minister said that as per the FDI policy, 100 per cent foreign direct investment is allowed under the automatic route in single-brand retail trading, while 51 per cent FDI is allowed under the approval route in multi-brand retail trading (MBRT), subject to certain conditions.

The minister informed that the cumulative FDI inflow from April 2021 to March 2026 in the single brand retail stood at USD 1,528.66 million.

The investments have declined to USD 179.25 million in 2025-26 from USD 486.66 million in 2021-22.

Similarly, the cumulative FDI in the multi-brand sector was USD 34.38 million during April 2021 to March 2026.

Investments in the sector have increased to USD 9.7 million in 2025-26 from USD 7.47 million in 2021-22. (PTI)