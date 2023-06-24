Pleasing Punjabi poetry

Dr.Gurpreet Kour

Name of Book: Yadan (memories)

a collection of Punjabi poetry

Name of author: Balwinder Singh JMU

Publisher: 1-2 DeshBhagatYadgar

Building G. T Road Jalandar Punjab.

Pages : 95

Price: Rs 200

This 95-pages book of Punjabi poetry reminds the readers about the past years and also the charms as well as flight of imagination of , Balwinder Singh JMU. One is really impressed by the sweetness of the language and tone of this Punjabi poetry.

Balwinder Singh Jammu is a renowned Punjabi poet of Jammu and Kashmir and is a retired Assistant Engineer but with passion for penning poetry in Punjabi. . He has written two poetry books: “Man Mandir” 2016 and the latest publication is ” Yaadan”2022 put out by 5Aab Prakashan.. He usually writes poetry in a rhythmic manner and has penned down all his poems in Punjabi language including the dialect Pothohari in this book.

Poems are a reflection of the various aspects of relations, religion and emotions of Balwinder Singh. .

His poetry is based on various themes such as love, patriotism, spirituality, voice for the weak and also on his personal life experiences. His poetry also speaks on the social realities and give strength to the human values as also deals with the problems of the man as also the entire humanity. Somewhere in Balwinder Singh’s poetry seems a sarcestic criticism of social evils. Above all his poetry comes out of his sincere heart and writes in a very simple style which is easy to understand by one and all.

Here Follows a specific stanza:

Maa di chithi Gurtej Singh nu:-

‘puttra je tuchlyaaein Galwan

Krinpuray Dil de armaan

Tirangajhandalehrakeaavin

Vatan da naamchamkakeavin.’

Yet another example of his poetry in as under

Teri Bahaduri :-

‘Teri Bahaduri nu meinkra Salaam

Tenuditavairiyan Shershahnaam

Tu Sachmuch Shershahvaang c larya

Yeh dilmaange more da pahara c parhya.’

Ram Lakshan :-

‘Chupchupitaaaunda c

Dil nu bdabhaonda c

Ajjraahantechayiviraani

Turgyasadedil da jaani.’

In his mystical poetry, he reminds each of us through such lines that nothing stays forever, time is very precious and underlines time’s importance and says these lines:

‘Eh vela hath nhiaaoana

Nhirehnasdamosamsuhana

Na sutyansutyansmagwa

Bhalkeuthhari Naam Dhya.’

In these lines, the Poet demands that everyone must have to meditate in the name of God. and emphasises that nothing in the world is stable as even none of the season remains the same. Once time has passed, it will never come again in the same manner. So, one must always do good deeds, asserts poet Balwinder Singh.

Balwinder Singh, in some of his poems talks about the old times and cherishes fond memories of past -time and friends to enjoy the life of old trends and also can spend time with old friends and relatives and his poem “Chetyanchvasya vela purana”: :-

‘Asi v takrehunde c

So-so kilo Bhardhonde c

Gandlan da saagbnaonde c

Chaavannaalkhaonde c

Aandi-gwandibaatanpaaonde c

Sare mil kesmalanghaonde c.’

He significantly also wrote some of his poems in Pothohari dialect which comprises different topics relating to glorification of Nature, human moral values, romanticism and few of them are entitled “‘kun aisi Maaye”, “Jhoothiyanpreetan”‘, “Kudaini Sair”, ‘”ela Purana”.

So we can state that Balwinder Singh Jammu is a promising Punjabi poet whose poetic compositions in Punjabi language make a mark and have touched the hearts of many people and he has made contribution to Punjabi language and its literature. We wish more writings from Balwinder Singh Jammu with his future Punjabi poetry.

