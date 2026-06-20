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Home / Videos / Playing With People's Lives Is Most Unfortunate; Doctor Suspended: Sakina Itoo

Playing With People's Lives Is Most Unfortunate; Doctor Suspended: Sakina Itoo

    Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday termed the alleged medical irregularities at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag as "most unfortunate," saying strict action would be taken in the matter. "If a doctor can do...

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Daily Excelsior
05:22 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday termed the alleged medical irregularities at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag as "most unfortunate," saying strict action would be taken in the matter. "If a doctor can do something like this and play with people's lives, nothing can be more unfortunate. The department started an inquiry and is taking it to its conclusion. A suspension order was issued today, and further action will be taken if needed," Itoo said.

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